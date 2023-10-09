Connect to ESA Careers Day on 9 November
If you are interested in applying for a job at ESA, curious to know what opportunities we have for you or would like to hear about the projects our teams are working on, then mark your calendar for 9 November 2023! For this fully online event, we will be streaming a programme packed full of sessions giving you an insider’s look at STEM careers at ESA.
What is ESA Careers Day?
ESA Careers Day is an online event that aims to raise awareness about the job opportunities we offer in STEM. Participants can hear first-hand from ESA employees, get insights on what it is like to work for ESA and find out more about who we are looking for and how to apply. We will be offering live lectures, webinars and Q&A sessions with ESA professionals and HR advisors.
Connect with us on ESA Careers Day and find out how to launch your career in space!
For a taste of what to expect from the event, check out the video 'The Future of ESA Careers' from last year's event, ESA Careers Week 2022.
Who is this event for?
- Students and recent graduates
- Professionals at any stage of their career
- Anyone with a passion for space and curiosity about what an ESA career can offer!
How can I take part?
More information on how to join the live sessions will be coming soon, so stay tuned! Subscribe to ESA Careers news to be the first to know when registration opens.
Why should I join this event?
There has never been a better time to explore career opportunities at ESA! We are currently in the middle of a huge recruitment campaign that is seeing over 300 new positions published over the course of 2023 alone. So, while you wait for registration to open, you can browse our recruiting site where ESA vacancies are published regularly, or you can set up a job alert and get notified when a job matching your profile is published.