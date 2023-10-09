Connect to ESA Careers Day on 9 November

If you are interested in applying for a job at ESA, curious to know what opportunities we have for you or would like to hear about the projects our teams are working on, then mark your calendar for 9 November 2023! For this fully online event, we will be streaming a programme packed full of sessions giving you an insider’s look at STEM careers at ESA.

What is ESA Careers Day?

ESA Careers Day is an online event that aims to raise awareness about the job opportunities we offer in STEM. Participants can hear first-hand from ESA employees, get insights on what it is like to work for ESA and find out more about who we are looking for and how to apply. We will be offering live lectures, webinars and Q&A sessions with ESA professionals and HR advisors.

Connect with us on ESA Careers Day and find out how to launch your career in space!

For a taste of what to expect from the event, check out the video 'The Future of ESA Careers' from last year's event, ESA Careers Week 2022.