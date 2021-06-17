ESA title
ESA calls for new astronauts
Last chance for aspiring astronauts

The deadline to submit an application for ESA’s astronaut selection is midnight CEST Friday 18 June, giving applicants just two more days to apply.

Be part of something big
ESA opened applications for its astronaut and astronaut (with a physical disability) vacancies on 31 March 2021. It is the first time in over 10 years that the European Space Agency has released a call for astronauts. All those who meet the minimum requirements and have a passion for space are encouraged to apply.

Start of a six-step process

The closure of the vacancies marks the start of a comprehensive six-stage selection process, expected to take around one and a half years. At the end of this process, ESA plans to appoint four new members to its astronaut corps and establish a reserve of approximately 20 of the best remaining candidates.

Successful candidates are expected to be announced publicly in autumn 2022.

Find out more and apply

If you are yet to submit your application to ESA’s astronaut selection, now is the time to act.

All applications must be made online and applicants are encouraged to read the requirements in the Astronaut Applicant Handbook first for the best chance of success.

 

Final words of encouragement

Throughout the application period, ESA’s astronaut class of 2009 shared their experiences and encouraged anyone eligible and interested in becoming an astronaut to apply. Discover their tips and advice from ESA experts in this content round-up.

Astronaut selection: tips from Thomas
In the words of ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet who is currently serving his second mission on the International Space Station: “The most selective step is whether or not you are going to apply.

“There’s maybe one in a thousand people who are going to be picked up, but there is one in a million who will apply. So please, please, please – apply, apply, apply.”

For more information visit the astronaut selection website esa.int/yourwaytospace

