ESA recruits – and not only astronauts. Apply now!

In 2023, ESA will be recruiting over 200 new colleagues to join our teams and support our mission of the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. More than 30 vacancies have recently been published and many more will be coming soon, so if you are ready to take the next step in your career, this is your chance! Explore our vacancies and apply today.

We are looking for professionals to join the teams behind our inspiring missions, either to contribute their technical know-how or to provide business or administrative support to ensure their continuing success. Our future colleagues should have team spirit, curiosity and a passion for space and thrive in a diverse and multicultural workplace.

There are currently over 20 engineering vacancies open at ESA in the areas of:

Radio Frequency Systems

Antennas

Propulsion

Navigation

Electrical

Microwave

Structures and Mechanisms

Earth Observation

Environmental Science

Optical

Take a look at the various engineering activities at work at ESA here.

Additional posts are also open in the following areas:

IT

Law

Project control

How to apply?

Browse our current job opportunities to find the role that’s right for you. Then register and create your candidate profile to send us your application.

You can also set up a job alert to receive a notification when a job matching your profile is published and subscribe to our careers news to stay informed on Careers at ESA.

Why ESA?

With its 22 Member States and more than 2600 staff members working across Europe in nine different locations, ESA is the only space agency of its kind and a unique place to work. If you are inspired by the idea of working in support of our mission with a diverse and multicultural team, ESA could be the perfect fit for you.

We are committed to developing our staff throughout their career at ESA. We have put in place an attractive employment package to take care of our people in both their professional and personal lives and to offer a truly inclusive and supportive working environment.

Learn more about what we offer.

Who can apply?

Beyond the knowledge and experience requirements specific to each vacancy, there are several core eligibility criteria that apply to all ESA positions:

Graduated to at least Master’s level in a relevant degree programme.

Citizen of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom as well as from Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State.

Reflect ESA’s six core behavioural competencies: result orientation; operational efficiency; fostering cooperation; relationship management; continuous improvement; forward thinking.

Learn more about who we are looking for.