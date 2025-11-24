Agency Final call to apply for ESA Internships 2026! 24/11/2025 3624 views 16 likes

The clock is ticking! Applications for the ESA Student Internship Programme 2026 close on 30 November. This is your chance to take your first step into the world of space.

If you're passionate about engineering, science, IT, business, economics or social sciences, ESA offers a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience at the heart of Europe’s space missions.

Why apply? Work on projects that contribute to space innovation.

Collaborate with experts and fellow students from across Europe.

Boost your academic journey with practical experience that can enrich your thesis.

Build connections and friendships in a vibrant international environment. Don’t just dream of space, become part of it. Who can apply? To be eligible, you must: Be a university student, preferably in a Master’s programme.

Be a citizen of one of the ESA Member States, Associate Members, European Cooperating States or Canada as a Cooperating State. The full list of eligible countries is published in the footer of each ESA vacancy. How to apply and application tips Visit our job portal to explore available internship opportunities.

Choose the internship opportunity (or two max) that best fits your goals.

Create your candidate profile. Answering all application questions thoughtfully will help us get to know you better.

Upload your CV and a clear, concise motivation letter. Share your enthusiasm and motivation, let your passion for space shine through.

Submit your application before 30 November 2025. Do not wait until the last minute to apply!

What happens next? December 2025 – January 2026: Candidate shortlisting and selection.

February 2026 onwards: Internships begin (start date is flexible and agreed with your ESA tutor).

Duration: 3 to 6 months, and you must be enrolled at university for the full period. Need more info? Visit our Student Internships page for full programme details. Check out our FAQs for answers to common questions.