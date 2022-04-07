Agency Introducing ESA Careers Week: 2-5 May 2022 07/04/2022 1459 views 15 likes

Want to find out about applying for a job at ESA? Want to hear about the projects our teams are working on? Interested in joining our online job fair? You can do all this and more at ESA Careers Week from 2 - 5 May — save the date!

What is ESA Careers Week? ESA Careers Week marks the first time that ESA has dedicated an entire week to raising awareness about the job opportunities we offer. Join the live events to hear first-hand from ESA employees working on current projects contributing to space exploration and get insights on what it is like to work for ESA. ESA Careers Week will also include a job fair hosted on the ‘Let’s Get Digital’ platform, with live lectures, Q&A sessions with ESA professionals and one-on-one discussions with HR advisors. ESA is waiting to launch your career; what are you waiting for? Download the ESA Careers Week flyer here.

Warm up for the week’s events by watching the video ‘What it’s like to work at ESA’.

Who can attend? Students and recent graduates

Professionals at any stage of their career

Anyone with a passion for space and curiosity about what an ESA career can offer! How can I take part? More information on how to join the live sessions will be coming soon on our website. You can watch the sessions live or on demand after the event. To join the job fair, you will need to register (for free) on Let’s Get Digital when the link goes live in mid-April. Sign up for the ESA careers news and be the first to know when registration opens. In the meantime… Check out the opportunities currently available at ESA! Our vacancies are published regularly on our recruiting website where you can apply, track the status of your application or set up a job alert with your choice of keyword. Make sure to also subscribe to our careers news to never miss an opportunity.