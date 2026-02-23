Agency Last call to apply: 2026 ESA Graduate Trainee Programme 23/02/2026 4758 views 13 likes

There are only a few days left to apply for the 2026 Graduate Trainee positions at the European Space Agency. Applications close on 28 February 2026, so this is your final chance to submit your application before the deadline!

If you are passionate about engineering, science or business and want to launch your career in the space sector, now is the time to act. ESA’s Graduate Trainee (EGT) Programme offers a unique opportunity to work on cutting-edge space missions alongside leading experts from across Europe. At ESA, you will be part of a diverse and multinational team united by a shared mission: the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of all. Don’t miss this opportunity to take your first professional step into Europe’s space sector.

ESA Graduate Trainee Programme How to apply Explore the 2026 ESA Graduate Trainee opportunities on the ESA jobs website.

Select the opportunity that best matches your academic background, interests and career aspirations. You can submit up to three applications , so take the time to review each description carefully.

Register and create your candidate profile, including your CV and motivation letter.

Submit your application and track its progress through your candidate profile. Remember: applications close on 28 February 2026 Who can apply? To apply for the EGT Programme, you must: Be in the final year of a Master’s degree or be a recent graduate in engineering, science or a relevant business field. You must have completed your degree before starting the traineeship and provide a copy of your diploma within three months of your start date.

Be a citizen of one of ESA's Member States, Associate Members, European Cooperating States or Canada as a Cooperating State. The full list of eligible nationalities is stated in the footer of each vacancy. What we offer A unique professional experience within an international, multicultural team of scientists, engineers and business professionals working on inspiring space missions.

An excellent opportunity to gain valuable experience and build a strong foundation for a long-term career in Europe’s space sector.

A one-year contract, with the possibility of extension to a second year, and 2.5 days of paid leave per month.

Competitive employment conditions, including a monthly salary exempt from national income tax in ESA Member States.

Reimbursement of travel expenses at the beginning and end of the contract.

An expatriation and/or installation allowance, if applicable.

Coverage under ESA’s comprehensive social security and pension schemes.