New Vacancy: Director of Navigation

The European Space Agency is currently looking for a new Director of Navigation to join its Executive Board and support the Director General, with responsibility for relevant ESA activities and overall objectives.

The position will be based at ESA’s European Space Research and Technology Centre (ESTEC) in Noordwijk, (the Netherlands). Regular presence at ESA Headquarters in Paris is required.

The Director of Navigation is responsible for the definition, planning and execution of the Agency’s Navigation programmes, in line with the European Strategy for Space and taking into account the worldwide environment and its main actors. In particular, they are responsible for implementing the navigation-related aspects of the EU-ESA Financial Framework Partnership Agreement concerning all tasks and responsibilities attributed to ESA and for cooperating fully with the European Commission and EUSPA to ensure its successful implementation.

Applicants for this post should have a Master’s degree, preferably in a technical or scientific subject, and need to have in-depth knowledge of and experience in the navigation field, preferably acquired in an international setting and including close cooperation with partner organisations. Consult the detailed job profile and requirements.

How to apply: Applications should be addressed, in the form of a cover letter and CV, no later than 26 August 2021, to the Head of the Human Resources Department and submitted to the following e-mail address: director2021@esa.int

Please note that applications are only considered from nationals of one of the following states: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.