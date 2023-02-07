One week left to apply for the ESA Young Graduate Trainee Programme

The ESA Young Graduate Trainee call for applications closes on 7 March 2024. Don’t hesitate to apply and kick-start your career in space today! Positions are available in engineering, science, IT and business services.

Our mission is the peaceful exploration and use of space for the benefit of everyone. Apply today to be a part of this mission.

The ESA YGT Programme offers recently graduated Master’s students a unique opportunity to work on inspiring space missions at the heart of European space activities. Join our team of scientists, engineers and business professionals from all over Europe working together in an international and friendly environment.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the YGT Programme, you must be:

a student in the final year of a Master’s degree or have just graduated in engineering, science, IT or business services.

a citizen of one of the following ESA Member States: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Nationals from Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia, as Associate Members, or Canada as a Cooperating State, can apply as well as those from Bulgaria, Croatia and Cyprus as European Cooperating States.

Want to learn more?

Find detailed information on the YGT Programme and answers to your most common questions on the dedicated FAQ page. Check out this page to discover other programmes available at ESA!

What is it like to be a YGT at ESA?

Current YGTs shared their experiences working at ESA in Mission Analysis and Life Support Systems – follow the links to deep dive into their projects.

Towards the end of the placement, trainees are asked to submit a report on their activities and the accomplishments achieved during the year.

Rewatch the information sessions

We held online information sessions for people interested in the YGT Programme to learn more and submit their questions. You can find the recordings of these sessions below.

Watch the recording Hosted on CareerFairy This information session investigated the various entry-level programmes available at ESA with a focus on the YGT Programme. The online event included a Q&A session. Event recorded 2 February 2024 Watch the recording Hosted on Twitch Current ESA YGTs joined former YGT and host, Corentin Buti, on his Twitch channel La Capsule to deep dive into what it’s like to work as a YGT and for ESA. Participants were able to join a live chat and take part in the conversation. Event recorded 7 February 2023 Watch the recording Hosted on Webex Four YGTs shared the work they do on ESA projects, their own personal experience of the application process and the tips and tricks they learned when applying to ESA. They were joined by ESA’s Entry Level Programme Coordinator Andrew Kane. Event recorded 16 February 2023

Stay connected with us!

