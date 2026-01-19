The EGT Programme: your road to space

Dreaming of a career in space? The 2026 ESA Graduate Trainee opportunities are launching soon! It’s time to polish up your CV, craft your motivation letter and get ready to reach for the stars.

Here are six important pieces of information on the EGT Programme while we wait for applications to open.

If you’re in the final year of a Master’s degree, or recently graduated, in engineering, science, IT or business services, this is your chance to work on cutting-edge missions alongside Europe’s top space professionals. EGTs join us for one year, with the possibility of a second year, and the programme puts you right at the centre of Europe’s thriving space activities. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to shape the future of space exploration!

To be eligible for the EGT Programme, you must be:

The EGT experience

What is it like to be an EGT at ESA? Read about former EGTs and their ESA experiences:

Beyond the day-to-day work, trainees can also get involved in exciting initiatives like YPSat, ESA’s Young Professionals Satellite project, where early professionals design, build and operate small satellites or payloads, gaining hands-on experience in every stage of a real space mission. The first YPSat was launched on the inaugural Ariane 6 flight in 2024 and YPSat2 is now in preparation. These initiatives not only offer unparalleled practical learning but also foster teamwork and creativity among trainees from diverse disciplines. They give a truly immersive introduction to the world of space exploration and engineering at ESA.

Read more about YPSat.

3. Join our live information sessions

We have three online information sessions in which you can learn more about the EGT Programme and submit any questions you may have. These sessions are free and open to all, so save the date and join us!

5 February

12:00 CET Join link Hosted on Webex This information session will explain the various entry-level programmes available at ESA with a focus on the EGT Programme. This online event will also include a Q&A session. 12 February

17:00 CET Join link Hosted on YouTube Join former ESA Research Fellow Maggie Lieu along with current EGTs as they share the work they do on ESA projects, their personal experience of the application process and the tips and tricks they learned when applying to ESA. 17 February

12:00 CET Join link Hosted on Webex Get to know Young ESA and hear about their many dynamic activities. This community connects hundreds of young ESA professionals to work on common goals ranging from sustainability projects to connecting with industry to social events, to name just a few! With opportunities for everyone to connect, engage and contribute to the vibrant work of ESA, Young ESA is particularly suited for EGTs joining the Agency.

4. How to apply to the EGT Programme

Explore our ESA Graduate Trainee opportunities here once they are published in February.

Select the opportunity that interests you the most and fits best with your academic background and aspirations . Each candidate can submit up to three applications.

. Each candidate can submit up to three applications. Register and create your candidate profile with your CV and motivation letter.

Apply! You will be able to track the status of your application throughout the process by logging into your candidate profile.

5. What is the timeline of the selection process?

The pre-selection and interview of shortlisted candidates will take place between March and May 2026, with the final selection made by ESA in June. The starting date is mutually agreed upon by ESA and the successful candidate and usually takes place in September or October.

6. How can I know when the opportunities are published?

Keep up to date with our latest news articles. The quickest way to be informed about the publication of EGT opportunities is to subscribe to our careers news or create a job alert on our recruiting website.

Want to learn more?

Find detailed information on the EGT Programme and answers to your most common questions on the dedicated FAQ page.

Share with your network!

Spread the word on social media by sharing our key visual (below) of the campaign together with a short text summarising the information plus a link to our careers website, recruitment website or this news article. If you would like to use hashtags, please use #ESArecruits and #ESAcareers.