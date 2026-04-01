Christine Klein takes up duty as acting Director of Controlling, Finance and Operational Procurement

Christine Klein took up duty as acting Director of Controlling, Finance and Operational Procurement (D/CFO) at the European Space Agency on 1 April 2026. She will lead the newly established directorate during its consolidation.

Christine Klein has assumed her duties as acting Director of Controlling, Finance and Operational Procurement (D/CFO), a key new directorate, designed to strengthen financial governance and enhance the efficiency of procurement processes across the agency.

The Directorate, which is planned to be operational by 1 June, is being established to support ESA’s evolving programme landscape, ensuring robust financial management and greater agility in execution. It will play a central role in the implementation of the €22.3 billion in programme commitments approved at the ESA Ministerial Council in November 2025 in Bremen.

In this context, the directorate will drive a more integrated and responsive approach to financial planning, budget monitoring, procurement and industrial policy. It will serve as a central controlling hub, supporting ESA directorates and programmes in informed financial decision-making, while ensuring transparency, accountability and optimal allocation of resources.

A German national, Ms Klein brings extensive experience in financial planning and ESA programme governance.

She began her career in industry on International Space Station commercialisation initiatives. She joined the German space agency at DLR in 2012, where she was responsible for financial planning and controlling Germany’s contributions to ESA programmes. She served as Chair of the Administrative and Finance Committee (AFC) of ESA from 2017 to 2020, contributing notably to the reform of ESA’s financial regulations.

Since joining ESA in 2020, she has held senior roles in workforce management and industrial policy, further strengthening her cross-cutting expertise.

This nomination follows a broader reorganisation of the agency approved at the last Ministerial Council. This transformation is being implemented in phases, with the establishment of new directorates and the evolution of leadership roles to position ESA at the forefront of a rapidly changing space sector.

Further announcements regarding ESA’s senior management are expected in June.