Council approves senior management changes

27/03/2023

At its 315th session on 22 and 23 March 2023, the ESA Council approved a series of nominations and extensions of contracts for ESA directors:

Mr Rolf Densing, as Director of Operations (D/OPS), renewed for two years as of 1 January 2024

Mr Eric Morel de Westgaver, as Director of European, Legal and International Matters (D/ELI), renewed up to the 2025 Ministerial Council

Mr Daniel Neuenschwander is reassigned as Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Programmes (D/HRE) as of 1 July 2023 and renewed for four years as of 1 July 2024. He will be based at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne.

Dr David Parker is reassigned as special advisor in charge of in particular strengthening the relations with the UK Space Agency as of 1 July 2023 The Council took note of following renaming and adjustments: Mr Toni Tolker-Nielsen is nominated as acting Director of Space Transportation as of 1 July 2023

the Directorate of Commercialisation, Industry and Procurement (D/CIP) to Directorate of Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness (D/CIC)

the Directorate of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications (D/TIA) to Directorate of Connectivity and Secure Communications (D/CSC) The Council also took note of the opening of posts for: Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications (D/CSC);

Director of Internal Services (D/HIF)