Council approves senior management changes
At its 315th session on 22 and 23 March 2023, the ESA Council approved a series of nominations and extensions of contracts for ESA directors:
- Mr Rolf Densing, as Director of Operations (D/OPS), renewed for two years as of 1 January 2024
- Mr Eric Morel de Westgaver, as Director of European, Legal and International Matters (D/ELI), renewed up to the 2025 Ministerial Council
- Mr Daniel Neuenschwander is reassigned as Director of Human and Robotic Exploration Programmes (D/HRE) as of 1 July 2023 and renewed for four years as of 1 July 2024. He will be based at the European Astronaut Centre (EAC) in Cologne.
- Dr David Parker is reassigned as special advisor in charge of in particular strengthening the relations with the UK Space Agency as of 1 July 2023
The Council took note of following renaming and adjustments:
- Mr Toni Tolker-Nielsen is nominated as acting Director of Space Transportation as of 1 July 2023
- the Directorate of Commercialisation, Industry and Procurement (D/CIP) to Directorate of Commercialisation, Industry and Competitiveness (D/CIC)
- the Directorate of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications (D/TIA) to Directorate of Connectivity and Secure Communications (D/CSC)
The Council also took note of the opening of posts for:
- Director of Connectivity and Secure Communications (D/CSC);
- Director of Internal Services (D/HIF)