ESA Council receives Anniversary Statement

The Council of the European Space Agency has received the Anniversary Statement as signed by Member States marking 50 years of the agency.

The Council was officially informed of the text at a meeting on 10 July following the celebration of ESA’s 50th anniversary at an event in Paris on 18 June. As part of the celebrations, a representative from each state was invited to sign using just a fingertip on a touchscreen, as they assembled on stage.

High-level representatives of ESA’s Member States, Associate and Cooperating States all solemnly signed the Anniversary Statement, officially known as the Statement at the occasion of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the signature of the Convention for the Establishment of a European Space Agency . While Member States continue with their individual events, this was the most important shared moment of the anniversary activities throughout the year.

The Anniversary Statement expresses the signatories’ appreciation and acknowledgement of ESA’s achievements, their comprehensive satisfaction with its mechanisms, and their commitment for to ESA’s future. This demonstrates that ESA creates large public value and is an inspiration for Europe and its citizens, and that it has a bright future for the next decades.

The text of the Anniversary Statement and its signatories can be downloaded here.