ESA at GLOBSEC 2026

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher participated in the 21st edition of the GLOBSEC Forum, held from 21 to 23 May in Prague, Czechia, under the theme ‘The Global Systemic Transformation.’ The high‑level gathering brought together political leaders, industry representatives and experts to discuss how Europe can respond to an increasingly complex and fragmented geopolitical environment.

During the Forum, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher contributed to panel discussions and exchanges highlighting the growing importance of space as a strategic domain. At the panel ‘Space Frontlines: Shaping European Security’, discussions underlined how space is no longer only an enabling domain, but is increasingly becoming part of the strategic environment itself. Strengthening resilience, accelerating delivery and ensuring interoperability across European and national systems are emerging as key priorities.

On the margins of the Forum, the Director General engaged with President Petr Pavel on the Czech Republic’s growing ambitions in space and its strong and valued contribution to ESA programmes, and also met with First Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček. He held additional bilateral meetings with senior European and international stakeholders, including representatives from government, industry and the security and defence community, reflecting the growing relevance of space across policy domains.

Held under the auspices of President Petr Pavel, this year’s edition placed particular emphasis on Europe’s role in a rapidly evolving global system. ESA’s participation at GLOBSEC 2026 underscored the agency’s contribution to this debate, demonstrating how space capabilities support informed decision‑making, strengthen resilience and reinforce Europe’s future security.