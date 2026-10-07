Agency ESA at IAC 2026 – Day 3 07/10/2026 406 views 7 likes

The future of European exploration and the decisions ahead took centre stage during ESA’s third day at IAC 2026. ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher joined representatives of ESA Member States to discuss Europe's ambitions in low Earth orbit, around the Moon and beyond. The day also saw ESA Director of Space Transportation Géraldine Naja receive the 2026 WIA-Europe Outstanding Achievement Award in recognition of her contribution to the European space sector.

The future of European exploration was at the heart of a high-level Global Networking Forum entitled 'Europe’s exploration ambition'. Bringing together ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher, Special commissioner of the Italian Space Agency (ASI) Mario Cospito, Chairman and CEO of CNES François Jacq, Head of the Slovenian Space Office Tanja Permozer, Director of the Spanish Space Agency (AEE) and Chair of the ESA Council Juan Carlos Cortés, Deputy Director of the UK Space Agency Tania Celani, and René Kleeßen from the German Space Agency at DLR, the discussion explored how Europe can strengthen its role in exploration while remaining a strong and reliable international partner. A particular focus was placed on the decisions expected at ESA’s Intermediate Ministerial Meeting in Rome on 15 December and the longer-term preparations leading to the next ESA Council at Ministerial Level in 2028.

Panel discussion: Europe’s exploration ambition During the discussion, Josef Aschbacher underlined the need for Europe to accelerate efforts to strengthen its autonomy of action in exploration and space transportation, noting that this was precisely why ESA Member States would meet already in December to consider the next steps. He explained that ESA is currently assessing costs, schedules and a range of possible scenarios that could be presented to ministers. At the same time, he stressed that greater European autonomy is not about isolation, but about ensuring that Europe can contribute more strongly and effectively to international partnerships. Participants discussed what increased European autonomy could mean in practice, including future astronaut transportation capabilities, a sustained European presence in low Earth orbit after the end of exploitation of the International Space Station, greater involvement in lunar exploration and continued independent access to space. The debate also highlighted the importance of fostering commercial opportunities, mobilising private investment and ensuring that exploration delivers tangible benefits for society and the broader economy. Looking ahead to the Ministerial Meeting, Josef Aschbacher expressed his hope that Europe would raise its level of ambition in both human and robotic exploration. “This moment could be historic,” he said. A replay of the discussion will soon be available here.

Protecting the dark and quiet sky IAU CPS Director Piero Benvenuti and ESA Director of Operations Rolf Densing The third day of IAC also saw ESA strengthen its cooperation with the International Astronomical Union’s Centre for the Protection of the Dark and Quiet Sky from Satellite Constellation Interference (IAU CPS) through the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding. As the number of satellites in orbit continues to grow, reflected sunlight and radio-frequency interference are creating new challenges for astronomical observations. The agreement will support closer cooperation between ESA and IAU CPS in identifying solutions that enable both scientific discovery and the sustainable development of space activities. The full article can be read here.

Géraldine Naja receives WIA-Europe award

The congress also provided an opportunity to celebrate an outstanding contribution to the European space sector. ESA Director of Space Transportation Géraldine Naja received the 2026 Women In Aerospace Europe (WIA-Europe) Outstanding Achievement Award, recognising her leadership and longstanding contribution to European space activities. Accepting the award, she reflected on her career at ESA and the collaborative nature of Europe's space endeavour. She also highlighted the increasing opportunities available to women across the space sector and the importance of inspiring future generations to pursue careers in the space sector. “Today, there are more opportunities than ever for women to build careers, lead projects and bring their ideas and unique perspectives to our sector. As a mother of two daughters, this is also something that resonates with me personally. I hope they, and all young women, feel that there is a place for them to contribute, lead and shape the future of space”, she said.