ESA branded merchandise made easy

We’ve just made it easier to use the ESA brand to create merchandise or materials for events. If you are interested in producing and selling merchandising that shows the ESA logo, the ESA flags patch or ESA’s mission patches, there is now a simple way to request the use of ESA emblems.

Just fill in and submit a simple form, which you will find on ESA’s Brand Centre. Once you receive ESA's confirmation, you can start selling your products.

Until now, the use of ESA emblems has only been permitted on merchandising produced in close cooperation with ESA. This includes the merchandise available at the ESA Space Shop, as well as products included as part of a comprehensive outreach programme with an ESA commercial brand licensing agreement.

We’ve taken the decision to simplify the commercial use of ESA emblems by third parties, including individuals and small companies that don’t require extensive support for development or promotion. This is one small step towards making ESA products more accessible, but a giant leap for space fans everywhere.