ESA by Interrail

Vincent Müller, a recent school-leaver, will visit all of ESA’s European sites in the next two weeks. The lucky winner of a free Interrail ticket from the DiscoverEU programme, he decided to use the ticket to make this journey and will share his experiences in a blog to enthuse young people to pursue a career in space.

The blog, which will also feature pictures and videos, will become part of the testimonials shared on the DiscoverEU website.

We are looking forward to welcoming Vincent to our establishments around Europe in the next couple of weeks. You can follow his journey at ESA Interrail Blog (in English). Meanwhile, find out more about our ESA establishments and our activities in the interactive One ESA brochure and on the Discover ESA website.