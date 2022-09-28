ESA opens concept store in central Rome

ESA Space Shop is bringing space closer to the people of Rome! The first physical ESA Space Shop concept store mixes space fashion with cosmic in-store experiences and official ESA merchandise.

This temporary store, open for three months only in Rome city centre, is the first time ESA Space Shop has opened a physical shop in one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets. Located near the famous Roman landmark Piazza di Spagna, the shop is open to the public to browse for gifts and ESA merchandise.

Customers can also learn more about space exploration and ESA’s history and missions through wall displays and activities. These include a replica spacesuit, similar to the one worn by ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano during his Beyond mission to the International Space Station in 2019-20.

A selection of ESA Space Shop’s most popular merchandise collections will be available in the shop. These range from apparel to gadgets, including umbrellas, posters, patches and pins. There’s no need to book an appointment – the concept store opens its doors at 14:00 CEST on Saturday, 1 October, and all are welcome!