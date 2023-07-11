Agency ESA prepares for its first open day in the UK 13/06/2024 136 views 2 likes

ESA is getting ready to show thousands of visitors how space improves life on Earth at its very first open day to be held in the UK.

This unique event will take place on Saturday 29 June at ESA’s European Centre for Space Applications and Telecommunications (ECSAT), located at Harwell Science and Innovation Campus in Oxfordshire.

ESA Open Days at ECSAT It forms part of the final day of the campus-wide Harwell open week which, from 24 to 29 June, will give people the chance to explore behind the scenes across campus and experience first-hand where some of the world’s most pioneering research and technology development happens. A key member of the thriving community of enterprises at Harwell campus, ECSAT is shaping the future of connectivity and developing space-enabled solutions used every day by European citizens. It also hosts ESA teams working to address the climate crisis, prepare technologies and build skills for future exploration, and develop advanced manufacturing techniques for future space missions.

An out-of-this-world experience As part of the ESA open day, ECSAT and many of its partners on campus will be on show in a packed programme of talks and demonstrations held on 29 June at ECSAT’s Magali Vaissiere Conference Centre, located next door to the main ECSAT building.

Harwell Science and Innovation Campus The programme is currently being prepared and will feature a series of fascinating talks on science and space topics, such as artificial intelligence and the challenges of space debris. It will also highlight the many exciting career and learning opportunities in the space industry – and will include the chance to meet and greet a British ESA astronaut. ESA will showcase its collaboration with climate-conscious fashion label Tammam, as part of a fashion show featuring a collection of elegant garments inspired by ESA Earth observation imagery. The ESA open day will also include interactive demonstrations designed to take people on a journey through ECSAT’s activities, giving them a chance to enter virtual worlds to learn about space-enabled 5G, discover new technologies designed to support future exploration, observe the environment through the eyes of Earth observing satellites – and much more.

Full programme to be released soon The full programme for the ESA open day at ECSAT, as well as the schedule for events taking place across campus, will be released in the near future. You can find out more about Harwell campus open week here.