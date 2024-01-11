ESA’s merchandise shines brightest

ESA won the Best Merchandise award at Space Creator Day 2023, a significant recognition by a community of space enthusiasts. The award highlights ESA’s efforts to promote its activities through innovative and attractive designs that appeal to the public.

The announcement of ESA securing the Best Merchandise award at Space Creator Day 2023, held in Germany on 21 October, was prompt, but the true excitement unfolded when the trophy arrived at ESA’s premises a few weeks ago.

ESA expresses gratitude to the jury and the whole community for their invaluable votes. This victory holds particular significance, standing out among formidable competition from top-tier contenders.

This success energises ESA’s commitment to developing new collections and innovative products with original and captivating designs inspired by ESA’s activities and missions. The ongoing work encompasses a collection celebrating Galileo – the world's most precise satellite navigation system – and the reiteration of the Space for All campaign.

The ESA Space Shop maintains its unwavering objective: to bring space activities to the forefront of public consciousness in Europe by seamlessly merging science and fashion.