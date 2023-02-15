ESA signs Cooperation Agreement with Mexico

ESA and the Mexican space agency, Agencia Espacial Mexicana ( AEM) signed a Cooperation Agreement on 14 February 2023. The objective of this agreement is to allow Mexico and ESA to create a framework for more-intensive cooperation in joint projects in the future.

The agreement was signed at AEM premises in Mexico City by Eric Morel de Westgaver, ESA Director European, Legal and International Matters, and Salvador Landeros Ayala, General Director of AEM, in the presence of Rogelio Jimenez, Mexican Sub Secretary of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation.

During ESA’s visit, several meetings were organised, including a meeting with the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) representative, Ambassador Gustavo Alonso Cabrera Rodríguez as well as a visit to the Instituto Nacional de Astrofísica (INAOE) at Puebla, Mexico. The ESA Delegation began identifying future projects in education, Earth observation and integrated applications with Mexican entities.

Since its creation in 2010, the AEM, a decentralised institution of the Mexican Federal Government currently under the responsibility of the Secretariat of Infrastructure, Communications and Transportation, has been in regular contact with ESA.