Help us improve the ESA website

The ESA website is a key tool to help us communicate about our activities. We want to make sure that our website meets the needs and expectations of our audience. That's why we are launching a survey to collect your feedback and suggestions on how to improve the esa.int website.

How to participate in the survey

The survey is open to all website users. It will take you about 5-8 minutes to complete, there are no right or wrong answers, and your answers are anonymous. You can access the survey by following this link: https://blogs.esa.int/forms/esa-int-user-survey/. The survey will be available until 1 July 2024.

What we will do with your feedback

Your feedback is very valuable to us and it will help us to identify the strengths and weaknesses of our current website. We will use your feedback to plan and implement a redesign of the esa.int website, with the aim of making it more user-friendly, accessible, and engaging.

Thank you for your support

We appreciate your time and effort in completing the survey and sharing your opinions with us. Thank you for your support and interest in ESA and its activities.