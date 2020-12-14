How can space boost smart mobility?

Join us to explore how to realise this aim at an online seminar to be held on Tuesday 15 December.

More than half the world’s population now live in cities. As urban areas grow, how can space enable people and goods to move around in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner?

Smart mobility ranges from the intelligent provision of public transport to organising ride shares to mobility-on-demand for the movement of people. For goods, it includes smart mobility services in freight and logistics drones.

Information gleaned from space can help with the design and the running of such systems.

Both the cities of Tallinn in Estonia and Turin in Italy have adopted plans to become a smart city.

During the webinar, Jaagup Ainsalu, Head of Smart Mobility Projects in the Transport Department of Tallinn, and Fabrizio Arneodo, Chief Information and Technology Officer for Turin, will explain to the panel how they have gone about achieving their aims.

The webinar will be chaired by Nick Appleyard, Head of ESA Space Solutions, which aims to help entrepreneurs and start-up companies to use space to develop their businesses.

He will be joined by Javier Ventura-Traveset, Head of the Galileo Navigation Science Office at ESA, and Amanda Regan, Head of ESA's ɸ-lab Invest Office, which seeks to help small and medium-sized enterprises to use Earth observation data to grow their businesses.

Amanda Regan will highlight ESA’s 'InCubed' programme, which aims to support companies that are developing innovative products and services that rely on Earth observation data.

'Smart mobility' will take place at 17:00 CET on 15 December and will be screened live on ESA Web TV.

You can pose questions during the hour-long webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.

This is the last webinar in a series of five to be organised by ESA’s Downstream Gateway department.