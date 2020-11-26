How can space improve urban planning?

Innovative solutions to urban planning will be explored at an online seminar to be held on Thursday 26 November.

Representatives of the city of Milan in Italy and the municipality of Baia Mare in Romania will join ESA engineers to identify how information gleaned from space can help cities to function smoothly.

Andrea Aliscioni, Director of the Integrated Water Service Division for the Municipality of Milan, will explain how the city uses highly localised satellite data to monitor the health of its sewerage networks. He will be joined by Piero Pelizzaro, Chief Resilience Officer for the Municipality of Milan.

Meanwhile Sorin Pop of the Municipality of Baia Mare in Romania will describe the region’s efforts to create a smart, post-industrial regenerative ecosystem by reintroducing green plants. The system employs satellite data on biomass to conduct soil analysis from space.

The webinar will be chaired by Javier Ventura-Traveset, Head of the Galileo Navigation Science Office at ESA. He will be joined by Zoltan Bartalis, an Earth Observation Application Engineer at ESA, and Beatrice Barresi, a Downstream Business Applications Engineer at ESA.

“Urban planning” will take place at 17:00 CET on 26 November and will be screened live on ESA Web TV.

You can pose questions during the hour-long webinar using the hashtag #AskESA on social media.

This is the third webinar in a series of five taking place in November and December that are being organised by ESA’s Downstream Gateway department.

Two further webinars are scheduled: