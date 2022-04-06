Meet the 2021 ESA Champions

Passionate, original and talented: that’s what the 2021 ESA Champions look like. After reviewing thousands of profiles, the jury selected 15 space enthusiasts who showed particular passion for space in Europe and skills for communication. Read more about the awards and watch the video to meet the Champions!

The ESA Champions initiative has been set up as a way of recognising and rewarding advocacy for space in Europe among the ESA workforce and beyond. We looked for talented and passionate people to become part of a strong community of space enthusiasts promoting ESA, and we found them!

We looked at five categories (Artwork, Video, Education, Storytelling and Public Speaking) with three Champions per category. The awards are:

1st place: Personal interview with an ESA Astronaut

2nd place: Space-flown ESA mission patch with framed certificate of authenticity

3rd place: Assortment of unique ESA goodies from our ESA Space Shop

Curious to see who won? Check out the winners below!