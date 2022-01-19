Watch: Matthias Maurer in-flight call to World Economic Forum

Join ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer on Thursday, 20 January, in a live call from the International Space Station, from 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET, talking with prominent experts and industry leaders, to explore how space research can improve life on our planet.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will take part in a panel discussion with Al Gore, Chris Kemp and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, followed by a one-on-one conversation between ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer and Rebecca Blumenstein, deputy managing editor of the New York Times.

Watch live here on #ESAwebTV.

Organised in partnership with the World Economic Forum.