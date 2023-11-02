Watch the Space Summit live

At the Space Summit on 6 November 2023, Ministers of ESA’s Member States will raise Europe’s ambition to drive forward space for a green future, take decisive steps in exploration, and ensure Europe’s access to space, while preparing a paradigm shift towards a more competitive next generation of launchers.

Watch from soon after 14:00 CET as ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen addresses the summit live from the International Space Station. He will highlight how space has become strategic for the prosperity of any nation – space policy is climate policy, industrial policy and security policy.

Immediately afterwards, ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher will set out ESA’s thoughtful, considered and pragmatic plans – the result of careful evaluation, driven by ambition – to strengthen European space to better serve European citizens.

And at 18:30 CET, the press conference reporting the decisions made at the Space Summit will be streamed live.