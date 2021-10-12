ESA BR-348 Webb: Seeing farther

The James Webb Space Telescope (Webb) is the next great space science observatory, 100 times more sensitive than Hubble. It is designed to answer fundamental questions about the Universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all fields of astronomy. It can detect infrared light generated by galaxies as they formed more than 13.5 billion years ago, in the aftermath of the Big Bang. Webb will see farther into our origins – from the Universe's first galaxies, to the birth of stars and planets, to exoplanets with the potential for life.

Read the brochure to find out about an incredible feat of space engineering and one of the biggest science missions in a decade!

The brochure has been prepared in six languages, and is available in an interactive format for reading online as well as downloadable PDF versions that can be printed. We recommend using the Firefox browser to view the interactive versions.