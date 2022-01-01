ESA Highlights 2022 is available online in this interactive format, which can be read on your desktop computer, laptop, tablet or phone. It features all the images, infographics and articles included in the print version of ESA Highlights 2022 plus videos and other extra content, and covers themes from climate change to cybersecurity, as well as how space telescopes bring us incredible cosmic images and innovative space technology. We recommend using the Chrome browser to view this interactive publication.