ESA Impact 2022 – Quarter 3

ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the third quarter of 2022.

This edition covers the ground-breaking images from Webb and Gaia, Samantha Cristoforetti’s first spacewalk, the effects of heat and drought in Europe as well as the momentous liftoff of the Vega-C launcher.

