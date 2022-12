Welcome to this edition of ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the fourth quarter of 2022.

ESA Impact Q4 shows Orion in orbit round the Moon, a successful Ministerial meeting, ESA’s most important launch of the year, and beautiful pics of what else we’ve been up to this quarter.

Don’t miss the slide-out captions, and click the thumbnails at the end for additional insights.

You’ll find more issues of ESA Impact here: ESA Impact