ESA Impact 2023 - Quarter 3

Welcome to this edition of ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the third quarter of 2023.

In this edition, the spotlight is on the launch of Euclid, which will be soon shedding light on the enigmatic realms of dark matter and dark energy, the return of Andreas Mogensen to the International Space Station, and the stunning first-anniversary images from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.

