ESA Impact 2023 - Quarter 4

Welcome to this edition of ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the last quarter of 2023.

In this edition, we shine a spotlight on the rigorous testing phase of the new Ariane 6 rocket. With a series of successful tests behind us, the path is now cleared for its inaugural launch in 2024. Another central focus of this edition is ESA’s Euclid space mission. The unveiling of its first full-colour images of the cosmos demonstrates the telescope’s readiness to craft the most comprehensive 3D map of the Universe to date, revealing some of its deepest and most intriguing secrets.

