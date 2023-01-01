Agency ESA Impact 2023 – Quarter 1 599 views 34 likes

Welcome to this edition of ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the first quarter of 2023.

This edition includes images from Solar Orbiter and Hubble, as well as images showing preparation for the launch of Juice and upcoming Artemis Moon missions. Earth observation images captured the effects of a warmer winter in Europe and earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. The slide-out captions and videos provide additional insights.

