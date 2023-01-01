ESA Impact 2023 – Quarter 2

Welcome to this edition of ESA Impact, an interactive publication covering stories and images from the second quarter of 2023.

This edition includes images from the launch of Juice and the long-awaited deployment of one of its antennas, as well as spectacularly detailed images of Earth and Mars. Astronauts are also in the spotlight, with images of the start of basic training for ESA's newly selected astronaut candidates, the more specialised training of Andreas Mogensen in preparation for his next mission and John McFall’s first parabolic flight.

Don’t miss the slide-out captions, and click the thumbnails at the end for additional insights.