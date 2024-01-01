ESA Impact 2024 - Q2

Welcome to the 2024 second quarter edition of ESA Impact – your interactive gateway to the most important stories and images from ESA.

This edition features a special focus on the future of European space transportation, highlighting the Ariane 6 and Vega-C programmes. We also celebrate the graduation of ESA’s 2022 astronaut class and their upcoming missions to the International Space Station. Additionally, our space telescopes continue to deliver stunning images and remarkable discoveries of the Universe.

Uncover even more with our interactive captions and curated thumbnails. Click through for in-depth insights and a deeper dive into the world of ESA.