ESA Impact 2024 - Q3

Welcome to ESA Impact, your interactive gateway to the most captivating stories and stunning visuals from the European Space Agency.

This issue features a special focus on the successful inaugural flight of Ariane 6, propelling Europe towards independent access to space.

From Earth’s orbit, marvel at the first images captured by Europe’s newest satellites: Sentinel-2C, the Arctic Weather Satellite, and EarthCARE. Venture further into the cosmos and witness the breathtaking view of Earth and the Moon as seen by Juice during its historic lunar-Earth flyby. Meanwhile, BepiColombo delivers stunning close-ups of Mercury during its closest flyby ever.

Uncover more with our interactive captions and curated thumbnails. Click through for in-depth insights and a deeper dive into the world of ESA.