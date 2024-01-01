ESA Impact 2024 – June Council Edition

Welcome to the June Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images and videos since the last Council meeting.

In this edition, we provide key insights from the EU-ESA Space Council. Discover concise reports on significant announcements and events, with a special focus on the future of European space transportation, including the Ariane 6 and Vega-C programmes. We also celebrate the graduation of ESA’s 2022 astronaut class and their upcoming missions to the International Space Station.

Uncover even more with our interactive captions and curated thumbnails. Click through for in-depth insights and a deeper dive into the world of ESA.