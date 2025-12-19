ESA Impact 2025 - October-December

Welcome to ESA Impact, your interactive gateway to the most captivating stories and stunning visuals from the European Space Agency, now in a mobile-friendly format. Just scroll down through it to see – and read about – our selection!

This busy last quarter of 2025 saw ESA’s exoplanet-tracking Plato mission undergo its test campaign checking its readiness for space as nearby the first metal part to be 3D-printed in orbit underwent detailed analysis to assess the feasibility of in-orbit manufacturing. Sentinel-1D, Sentinel-6B and the HydroGNSS satellites reached orbit, bolstering Europe’s Earth observation capabilities, as did the SpainSat Next Generation II telecom satellite – together with its January-launched predecessor providing secure communications for Spain and its allies. The the fourth European Service Module also reached completion, ready to propel NASA’s Orion spacecraft around the Moon. ESA astronauts trained to fly helicopters as a useful analogue for future planetary landings as a mock-up of ESA’s autonomous Argonaut lunar lander reached the Moon-like LUNA training facility. New discoveries on Mars led into the ESA Council at Ministerial level in November, resulting in the largest contributions in the agency’s history from its Member States.

