ESA Impact 2025 - Q2

This second quarter of 2025 was a momentous one, completing ESA’s first half century. It also included the launch of the Biomass mission, tasked with mapping all the forests on Earth, a bird’s eye view down onto our planet’s latest desert plus the release of ESA’s latest Space Environment Report, documenting the current state of space. The upgraded P160C solid rocket motor serving both Ariane 6 and Vega C lit up the French Guiana jungle during a test firing while part of the Space Rider orbital module underwent acoustic testing in the Netherlands. Meanwhile the next NASA-ESA Orion spacecraft began preparations for its launch to the Moon, ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter gave a close-up look at mystery streaks on Mars and the agency inaugurated its first facility in Switzerland.