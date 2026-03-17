ESA Impact 2026 - January-March

Welcome to ESA Impact , your interactive gateway to the most captivating stories and stunning visuals from the European Space Agency, now in a mobile-friendly format. Just scroll down through it to see – and read about – our selection!

The first quarter of 2026 was when ESA powered up, with the first launch of the four-booster configuration of Europe’s Ariane 6 launcher, confirming our continent’s readiness in heavy lift launch capability and is key to ESA’s efforts to ensure autonomous access to space for Europeans. Meanwhile Europe’s Copernicus-3 radar satellite watched over flooding in the Bordeaux region of France and ESA Sophie Adenot made her way to the International Space Station. A student team exposed microbes to radiation at ESA’s technical heart in preparation for an innovative CubeSat mission, the James Webb Space Telescope took a detailed look at Uranus and the Smile solar wind mission with China set sail for Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. All this and the latest Playmobil ESA toys as well!