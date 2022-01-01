ESA Impact June 2022 Council edition
Welcome to the June Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images since the last Council meeting.
In the June Council edition of ESA Impact we have two ESA astronauts on the International Space Station, preparations for the Artemis mission to the Moon, and an amazing closeup of the Sun.
Don’t miss the slide-out captions and videos, and click the links at the end for additional insights.
You’ll find more issues of ESA Impact here: ESA Impact