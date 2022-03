Agency ESA Impact – March 2022 Council edition 2157 views 67 likes

Welcome to the March Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images and videos since the last Council meeting.

This edition covers the Webb and Galileo launches, Matthias Maurer on the ISS, progress on Ariane 6, and great images of what’s happening in space, space science and technology. Don’t miss the slide-out captions and videos, and click the links at the end for additional insights.