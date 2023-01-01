Agency ESA Impact – March 2023 Council edition 738 views 41 likes

Welcome to the March Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images and videos since the last Council meeting.

This edition includes impressive images from Solar Orbiter and Hubble, as well as images showing preparation for the launch of Juice and upcoming Artemis Moon missions. Earth observation images captured the effects of a warmer winter in Europe and the devastation caused by earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria. The slide-out captions and videos provide additional insights.