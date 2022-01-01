ESA Impact October 2022 Council edition
Welcome to the October Council edition of ESA Impact, an interactive showcase of the best images since the last Council meeting.
This edition includes Samantha Cristoforetti’s first spacewalk, the inaugural launch of Vega-C, Webb’s first images and ESA’s presence at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Paris.
Don’t miss the slide-out captions and videos, and click the links at the end for additional insights.
