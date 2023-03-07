Space Ambition now interactive!

The interactive version of the Space Ambition book is now online, featuring all the content and images included in the hardcover edition.

With an introduction from ESA DG Josef Aschbacher, an overview of ESA’s ambition for space in Europe, and more than 120 pages of inspiring space images, this interactive publication brings ESA’s vision and achievements to a wider audience.

It includes images from missions that are probing the extreme depths of our Solar System and Universe, including Solar Orbiter, Mars Express, Gaia and the James Webb Space Telescope. Equally impressive are the images taken by Earth Observation satellites, showing us images of glaciers, flooding, rising sea levels, and the shape of our planet’s geomagnetic field.

There are stories and images that cover all areas of ESA space activity, including robotic and human exploration, technology development, space operations on the ground, space transportation, navigation, activities that protect our planet from space weather and other space hazards, telecommunications, space for business and much more.

The hardcover edition of Space Ambition was published at the end of 2022 and was distributed at ESA’s Ministerial Council in Paris.

Click here to read Space Ambition