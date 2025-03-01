ESA Strategy 2040

The European Space Agency has published its strategy approaching challenges and opportunities up to 2040. Strategy 2040 is framed around five encompassing goals, each of which has specific objectives assigned.

The Five Goals demonstrate the important role space can play in every aspect of citizens’ lives across Europe.

Strategy 2040 follows on from Agenda 2025, which was presented by Director General Josef Aschbacher on his first day in office. Some aspects of Agenda 2025 continue in the new strategy, including the ongoing ESA Transformation, designed to make interacting with ESA more efficient.

The Director General has indicated his wish for the strategy to be ‘a living document’ and continue to adapt to the needs of the European Space Agency and its Member States. The strategy will also help to inform the proposals to be made at November’s Council at Ministerial level.