ESA Open Day in the framework of European Researchers’ Night

ESA will open its doors to members of the public at its Earth Observation centre in Frascati, near Rome, Italy, on 29 September, as part of its annual open day.

The event aims to inspire people to engage with science and space missions, while raising awareness of the diversity of careers in space and science. ESA Open Day is timed to coincide with the European Commission's European Researchers' Night.

Open to all, the ESA event offers activities suitable for a range of audiences, including families with children. It will include activities based on ESA's programmes for scientific research and space exploration that show how ESA contributes to improving people's lives, increasing awareness of our planet and learning about the Universe.

ESA experts and scientific communicators will offer presentations, quizzes and interviews using the Discover ESA live platform. Guests will include Anthea Comellini and Andrea Patassa, who will talk about how they were selected as members of the ESA Astronaut Reserve in November 2022. ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano will connect to the event remotely from Houston.

Four hands-on laboratories for children aged between 8 and 13 years old will offer fun activities and the chance to learn more about ESA's work and missions. Registrations for laboratories will take place on-site outside the canteen and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors will be able to join guided tours of the Earth observation multimedia centre (Φ-Experience), the heritage missions walkthrough exhibition area and the memorabilia wall that encompasses all of ESA's areas of activity. The tours are recommended for those aged over 14, who should register for the guided visits outside building 11.

Visitors will get the chance to use three powerful telescopes to observe celestial objects in the September sky on the Uliveto terrace. Rocket model launches will be demonstrated in front of building 14 and prototypes of the air quality platforms project will be shown at the Φ-lab pergola.

Registration for the event is mandatory for everyone and can be completed via the Frascati Scienza website. Please remember to bring your registration sheet and a valid ID to access the ESA site. Only registered persons will be allowed on site.

More information is available in the Italian page