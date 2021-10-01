Open Day online programme

Here is the programme for our virtual ESA Open Day 2021 on Sunday 3 October. Click on the link sent to your email to enter the Live Lobby where your introduction to the Open Day will take place from 1300 CEST. From there, you can choose which talks or events to attend across the various ‘rooms’ listed below. All times listed below are in CEST. (To attend the virtual Open Day you have to register - registrations close at 1200 CEST on Saturday).