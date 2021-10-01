Open Day online programme

Here is the programme for our virtual ESA Open Day 2021 on Sunday 3 October. Click on the link sent to your email to enter the Live Lobby where your introduction to the Open Day will take place from 1300 CEST. From there, you can choose which talks or events to attend across the various ‘rooms’ listed below. All times listed below are in CEST. (To attend the virtual Open Day you have to register - registrations close at 1200 CEST on Saturday).
Lobby
Live Lobby - your starting point for the Open Day, open throughout the afternoon
1300
ESA Open Day teaser
1302
Welcomefrom ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher
1315
Welcomefrom Head of ESTEC and Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality Franco Ongaro
1325
ESA Open Day countdown
1330
Musicfrom ESTEC DJ Andre
1540
Closing speechfrom Head of ESTEC and Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality Frano Ongaro
Room 1
ESA Education – Our office for learning about space, from schoolkids to university students
1330
Space with Paxi– Meet ESA’s alien mascot with Laylan Saadaldin
1345
Space for STEM Education in Europe – Supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics with our ESA Education team: Fatima Pinto, David Honess, Clara Cruz Niggebrugge, Anestis Mavridis, Elsa Maria Sanchez , Allysse Marshall, Merle Vonthorn and Peter Bates
1440
Training Opportunities and Hands-on Activities for University Students– how to get involved, with ESA Education's Hasse Hansen, Merel Van Walleghem & Joost Vanreusel
Room 2
Careers at ESA – Interested in finding out more about what it is like to work for ESA? During two panel discussions moderated by HR and an intermezzo presentation, you will have the opportunity to hear our people talking about their jobs and to ask your questions
1330
Careers at ESA– Discussion with Michelle Baker, Johannes Gumpinger, Miguel Such Toboada and Elena Maiorano, moderated by Lucy van der Tas
1430
What Does An ESA Young Graduate Trainee Do? Talk by Xiao Cheng Zhan
1445
Careers at ESA – Discussion with Mariel Triggianese, Monica Martinez Fernandez, Gunnar Sieber and Francois Bausier, moderated by Lucy van der Tas
Room 3
Mission Control & Space Safety – From Darmstadt in Germany, meet those controlling missions and making space safer
1330
Live from ESA ESOC Mission Control - A tour of Europe's leading spacecraft control centre
1350
Wizardry of Fdyn – Flight dynamics, sending missions on their way, with analyst Frank Budnik
1410
Earth Sun Venus – From our world to hotter destinations, with specialist Bruno Sousa
1440
Mercury Jupiter – Visiting the smallest & biggest worlds, with controllers Elsa Montagnon & Ignacio Tanco
1500
Robotics & New Technology – New ways to operate in space, with engineers Grete-Lilijane Küppas & Evridiki Ntagiou
1520
Space Debris - Cleaning up orbits, with analysts Francesca Letizia & Jan Siminski
Room 4
ESA Web TV – events across ESA establishments, covered live on our web broadcasting channel
1330
Live from ESA ESTEC in NL - The Lorentz cryogenic test chamber for space antennas, with ESA engineers Peter de Maagt, Paul Moseley & Luis Rolo
1400
Live from ESA ESCAT in UK – The future of Telecom: Virtual tour of our 5G/6G hub with ESA Graduate Trainee Zaina Rahman
1430
Live from ESA ESRIN in Italy - Explore ESA's Earth data visualisation Φ Experience with science communicator Fulvio Marelli
1510
Live from ESA ESTEC - The future of recycling: From Pee to Tea with Peter Scheer, CEO Semilla Sanitation
Room 5
NL Space – Discover what the Netherlands does in space (programme in Dutch)
1330
Talking NL Space – Who owns the moon? How to save trees from space? Dutch experts tell about their work (in Dutch)
1400
Experience Space in Noordwijk (in Dutch)
1410
Live from ESA ESTEC– The future of recycling: From Pee to Tea with Peter Scheer, CEO Semilla Sanitation (in Dutch)
1440
European Robotic Arm– ESA's latest addition to the ISS, with Philippe Schoonejans (in Dutch)
1510
Room 6
Interplanetary Podcast – Podcaster Matthew Russell joins ESA's Julio Aprea to talk to movers and shakers helping invent the future in space
1330
ESA's Hertz chamber – A tour of ESA's biggest space antenna test chamber
1345
ESTEC & Technology – Speaking to the Head of ESTEC, ESA's technical heart, Franco Ongaro
1415
Ariane 5 & James Webb Space Telescope - Speaking to ESA propulsion engineer Kate Underhill
1445
Science & Instruments of James Webb Space Telescope - Speaking to ESA space scientist Sarah Kendrew