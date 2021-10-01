ESA title
ESA Open Day 2021
Open Day online programme

01/10/2021 3599 views 31 likes
Here is the programme for our virtual ESA Open Day 2021 on Sunday 3 October. Click on the link sent to your email to enter the Live Lobby where your introduction to the Open Day will take place from 1300 CEST. From there, you can choose which talks or events to attend across the various ‘rooms’ listed below. All times listed below are in CEST. (To attend the virtual Open Day you have to register - registrations close at 1200 CEST on Saturday).

Lobby

Live Lobby - your starting point for the Open Day, open throughout the afternoon
1300 ESA Open Day teaser
1302  Welcome from ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher
1315 Welcome from Head of ESTEC and Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality Franco Ongaro
1325 ESA Open Day countdown
1330 Music from ESTEC DJ Andre
1540 Closing speech from Head of ESTEC and Director of Technology, Engineering and Quality Frano Ongaro

Room 1

ESA Education – Our office for learning about space, from schoolkids to university students
1330 Space with Paxi– Meet ESA’s alien mascot with Laylan Saadaldin
1345  Space for STEM Education in Europe – Supporting Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics with our ESA Education team: Fatima Pinto, David Honess, Clara Cruz Niggebrugge, Anestis Mavridis, Elsa Maria Sanchez , Allysse Marshall, Merle Vonthorn and Peter Bates
1440 Training Opportunities and Hands-on Activities for University Students– how to get involved, with ESA Education's Hasse Hansen, Merel Van Walleghem & Joost Vanreusel

Room 2

Careers at ESA – Interested in finding out more about what it is like to work for ESA? During two panel discussions moderated by HR and an intermezzo presentation, you will have the opportunity to hear our people talking about their jobs and to ask your questions
1330 Careers at ESA Discussion with Michelle Baker, Johannes Gumpinger, Miguel Such Toboada and Elena Maiorano, moderated by Lucy van der Tas
1430 What Does An ESA Young Graduate Trainee Do? Talk by Xiao Cheng Zhan
1445  Careers at ESA – Discussion with Mariel Triggianese, Monica Martinez Fernandez, Gunnar Sieber and Francois Bausier, moderated by Lucy van der Tas

Room 3

Mission Control & Space Safety From Darmstadt in Germany, meet those controlling missions and making space safer
1330 Live from ESA ESOC Mission Control - A tour of Europe's leading spacecraft control centre
1350 Wizardry of Fdyn – Flight dynamics, sending missions on their way, with analyst Frank Budnik
1410 Earth Sun Venus – From our world to hotter destinations, with specialist Bruno Sousa
1440 Mercury Jupiter – Visiting the smallest & biggest worlds, with controllers Elsa Montagnon & Ignacio Tanco
1500 Robotics & New Technology – New ways to operate in space, with engineers Grete-Lilijane Küppas & Evridiki Ntagiou
1520 Space Debris - Cleaning up orbits, with analysts Francesca Letizia & Jan Siminski

Room 4

ESA Web TV – events across ESA establishments, covered live on our web broadcasting channel
1330 Live from ESA ESTEC in NL - The Lorentz cryogenic test chamber for space antennas, with ESA engineers Peter de Maagt, Paul Moseley & Luis Rolo
1400 Live from ESA ESCAT in UK  – The future of Telecom: Virtual tour of our 5G/6G hub with ESA Graduate Trainee Zaina Rahman
1430 Live from ESA ESRIN in Italy - Explore ESA's Earth data visualisation Φ Experience with science communicator Fulvio Marelli
1510 Live from ESA ESTEC - The future of recycling: From Pee to Tea with Peter Scheer, CEO Semilla Sanitation

Room 5

NL Space – Discover what the Netherlands does in space (programme in Dutch)
1330 Talking NL Space – Who owns the moon? How to save trees from space? Dutch experts tell about their work (in Dutch)
1400 Experience Space in Noordwijk (in Dutch)
1410 Live from ESA ESTEC  The future of recycling: From Pee to Tea with Peter Scheer, CEO Semilla Sanitation (in Dutch)
1440 European Robotic Arm ESA's latest addition to the ISS, with Philippe Schoonejans (in Dutch)
1510 Talking NL Space – Who owns the moon? How to save trees from space? Dutch experts tell about their work (in Dutch)

Room 6

Interplanetary Podcast – Podcaster Matthew Russell joins ESA's Julio Aprea to talk to movers and shakers helping invent the future in space
1330 ESA's Hertz chamber – A tour of ESA's biggest space antenna test chamber
1345 ESTEC & Technology Speaking to the Head of ESTEC, ESA's technical heart, Franco Ongaro
1415 Ariane 5 & James Webb Space Telescope - Speaking to ESA propulsion engineer Kate Underhill
1445 Science & Instruments of James Webb Space Telescope - Speaking to ESA space scientist Sarah Kendrew
1515 Managing ESA's Mercury Mission - Speaking to BepiColombo Mission Manager Elsa Montagnon

Room 7

Next Steps in Space – Briefings on future missions and concepts
1330 Software for Space Missions – and how we build it, with ESA software specialist Joachim Fuchs
1400 Monitoring CO2 Emissions From Orbit – Earth observing researchers Yasjka Meijer & Claudia Wildner
1430 Climate Change Initiative App – Watch climate change from your fingertips with Claudia Wildner & Paul Fisher
1500 Inventing the Future of Positioning, Navigation and Timing – Navigation engineers Stefano Binda & Thomas Schuch
1530 Robots in Space – ESA robotics engineer Martin Azkarate discusses some of the upcoming missions involving robots and the unique science they will perform (video)

Room 8

Meet an Astronaut, plus Space Scientists – Hear from former ISS Commander Alexander Gerst, followed by short live science talks with ESA researchers and engineers
1330 Alexander Gerst – Living and working in space
1430  Time Travel with the Webb Space Telescope – With Webb team member Giovanna Giardino
1436 Can We See Black Holes? – With ESA astrophysicist Oliver Jennrich
1442 Gaia: Making 3D movies for 1 000 million stars – With Gaia scientist Jos de Bruijne
1448 Our Search for New Worlds – With ESA internal research fellow Maximilian Günther
1454 Hera for Planetary Defence – With ESA science operations scientist Richard Moissl
1500 The Smell of Space – Sniffing out other planets, and confined space stations, with materials engineers Malgorzata Holynska & Cathal Mooney
