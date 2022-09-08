Agency Register now: ESA Open Day at ESTEC 08/09/2022 1159 views 13 likes

Registration is now open for the 11th annual ESA Open Day at ESTEC, open to all visitors. ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, will be open from 10:00 to 17:00 on Sunday 2 October, giving visitors a chance to meet astronauts, space scientists and engineers and learn all about the work carried out at Europe’s largest space establishment.

(Scroll naar beneden voor Nederlandse tekst)

ESTEC technical centre To attend the ESA Open Day at ESTEC for all visitors on Sunday 2 October, please register for a ticket here. Visitors can register groups of up to four people with one ticket. Because we are obliged to limit the total number of visitors, to ensure a great experience for all who do attend, we urge you to book early to avoid disappointment.

NL Space tent Among the highlights of this year’s ESA Open Day at ESTEC will be talks by German ESA astronaut Matthias Maurer, recently returned from the International Space Station, and Dutch ESA astronaut André Kuipers, who twice served aboard the ISS. ESA’s Human Resources and Education teams will present information on the Agency’s work in education and how to forge a career in the space sector, while the NL Space tent will present the cutting-edge work being done by Netherlands space companies and institutions, with a focus this year on five years of Tropomi in space – the Dutch-made atmospheric monitoring instrument flown aboard Copernicus Sentinel-6.

NL Space Tent ESTEC in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, is ESA’s technical centre, and the single largest Agency establishment. In operation for well over half a century, this is where new ESA missions are born and novel technologies are investigated. Completed space missions are also evaluated here ahead of flight, in Europe’s largest satellite testing facility. The theme of this year’s ESA Open Day at ESTEC is ‘Accelerating Space’. At a time when space technology – from advanced materials and satellite navigation to high-resolution pollution monitoring and weather ‘nowcasting’ – is more and more a part of our daily lives, and ahead of the Agency’s Ministerial Council in November which will set ESA’s future course, the focus is on the work being done to enhance Europe’s role in space, by accelerating the pace of space innovation and commercialising services and technologies.

ESA Open Day at ESTEC 2022 Parking will not be available on site, so visitors are strongly advised to use public transport to reach ESTEC on Sunday 2 October, check the https://9292.nl/ website for advice. And remember, the only way to gain access to ESTEC on the day is to register here in advance! We look forward to seeing you.

Schrijf je nu in: ESA Open Dag bij ESTEC De registratie is nu geopend voor de 11e jaarlijkse ESA Open Dag bij ESTEC. Het technische centrum van de Europese Ruimtevaart Organisatie ESA in Noordwijk is op zondag 2 oktober geopend van 10:00 tot 17:00 uur en biedt bezoekers de kans om astronauten, ruimtewetenschappers en ingenieurs te ontmoeten en alles te weten te komen over het werk dat wordt uitgevoerd in Europa's grootste vestiging voor ruimteonderzoek.

Om de ESA Open Dag bij ESTEC op zondag 2 oktober bij te wonen, kunt u zich hier registreren. Met één kaart kunnen bezoekers een groep van maximaal vier personen aanmelden. Omdat we verplicht zijn om het totale aantal bezoekers te beperken en om een geweldige ervaring te garanderen voor iedereen die komt, raden we u aan om vroeg te boeken om teleurstelling te voorkomen.

Hoogtepunten van de ESA Open Dag van dit jaar zijn de lezingen door de Duitse ESA-astronaut Matthias Maurer, die onlangs is teruggekeerd van het internationale ruimtestation, en de Nederlandse ESA-astronaut André Kuipers, die is twee keer aan boord van het ISS geweest. Collega’s van de afdelingen Personeelszaken en Onderwijs zullen presentaties geven over hoe ESA samenwerkt met scholen en universiteiten en hoe men een carrière in de ruimtevaartsector kan ontwikkelen. De NL Space tent zal het baanbrekende werk presenteren dat wordt gedaan door Nederlandse ruimtevaartbedrijven en -instellingen, met de nadruk op Tropomi– het in Nederland gebouwd instrument aan boord de satelliet Copernicus Sentinel-6. De ESA Open Dag bij ESTEC vindt plaats als onderdeel van het Weekend van de Wetenschap, en de achtdaagse ‘Ruimteweek’, met activiteiten in de hele regio, mogelijk gemaakt door de NL Space Campus en de stad Leiden, Europese Stad van de Wetenschap 2022. Het bezoekerscentrum van ESTEC, Space Expo, organiseert een ruimtefestival ter afsluiting van de Ruimteweek, mede georganiseerd door de NL Space Campus en ‘Space Rocks’. Hier wordt ruimteonderzoek en de kunst, muziek en cultuur die het inspireert gevierd. Om hun bezoek af te sluiten bezoekers hebben gratis toegang tot Space Expo en het ruimtefestival. ESTEC, gevestigd in Noordwijk, is het technische centrum van ESA en de grootste vestiging. Al meer dan 50 jaar worden hier nieuwe ESA-missies geboren en nieuwe technologieën onderzocht en ontwikkeld. Satellieten die klaar zijn voor lancering worden hier ook geëvalueerd in Europa's grootste satelliettestfaciliteit. Het thema van de ESA Open Dag dit jaar is ‘Accelerating Space’. In een tijd waarin ruimtetechnologie - van geavanceerde materialen en satellietnavigatie tot vervuilingsmonitoring en het 'nowcasting' van het weer - steeds meer deel uitmaakt van ons dagelijks leven, en vooruitlopend op de Ministerraad van het Agentschap in november, die de toekomstige koers van ESA zal bepalen, ligt de focus op de werkzaamheden die worden verricht om de rol van Europa in de ruimte te versterken door het tempo van innovatie in de ruimtevaart en de commercialisering van diensten en technologieën te versnellen.

Er is geen parkeergelegenheid op het ESTEC terrein, dus bezoekers worden sterk aangeraden om het openbaar vervoer te gebruiken om ESTEC op zondag 2 oktober te bereiken. Om uw reis te plannen kijk op de website https://9292.nl/. Let op! De enige manier om op de dag toegang te krijgen tot ESTEC is door u vooraf aan te melden! We kijken ernaar uit om u te ontmoeten.