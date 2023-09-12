Discover ESA Live: a gateway to ESA’s universe for schools

A new streaming platform is set to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and astronauts, bringing the wonders of space closer to classrooms than ever before. Schools across Europe are invited to embark on this cosmic journey!

A new “edutainment” tool is ready to push the boundaries of traditional classrooms throughout Europe, providing an innovative way to spread knowledge about space and the European Space Agency.

It is Discover ESA Live, an “all-year” live streaming service intended to disseminate ESA's activities through interactive streaming sessions and gamified e-learning modules. With a main focus on junior and high schools, this tool holds a very important mission: to educate Europe's youngest minds while playing, entertaining, and engaging them, bridging the gap between the world of space and schools.

Following the success of the Discover ESA platform launched three years ago, this new streaming platform takes the concept a step further by transforming themes into engaging live streaming events. Discover ESA Live offers a series of seven captivating events designed to offer a deep dive into ESA's wide range of activities and missions, ranging from Earth Observation, Sending Europe to the Moon, Space Safety, Improving life on Earth, Building the best tools, Exploring our Solar System and Understanding our Universe.

Discover ESA Live is a streaming platform; but it is also more than that. It's a gateway to the universe, a tool that promises to spark the curiosity for space exploration, one student at a time. A cosmic adventure awaits thousands of students across Europe.

Ignite your curiosity and book a Discover ESA Live event at this link here!